x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Recipes

KARE in the Kitchen: Grilled Mediterranean flatbread

On this week's KARE in the Kitchen, we're firing up the grill to make a Mediterranean flatbread with Kowalski's Chef Rachael Perron.
Credit: Rachael Perron

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen, we're firing up the grill! But not to whip up burgers or brats -- this time we're teaming up with Kowalski's Chef Rachael Perron to make grilled Mediterranean flatbreads.

MATT’S MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

SERVES 3

  • 1 loaf Manoucher Fokachio or Barbaree (Sesame Seed) Bread
  • ½ cup harissa paste
  • ½ raw zucchini, thinly sliced (or ½ cup chopped canned artichokes)
  • 3 oz. crumbled Israeli feta
  • Freshly grated Pecorino Toscano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, to taste
  • Toppings, drained and sliced to taste: pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Balsamic Vinegar
  • ½ preserved lemon
  • 2 tsp. finely minced fresh rosemary
  • 1 tsp. finely minced fresh dill
  • Freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste

Smear flatbread with harissa paste; scatter top with zucchini and cheeses. Add desired toppings.

Grill flatbread over indirect heat on a grill preheated to high or bake in a preheated 425° oven (preferably on a baking stone) until cheese is melted and bubbly (7-9 min.).

Drizzle warm flatbread with vinegar and the juice of the preserved lemon half; dice lemon and scatter over flatbread. Sprinkle with herbs; season with salt and pepper to taste.

You can find Manoucher Bread in the Bakery Department, and Israeli feta, Pecorino Toscano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, harissa paste and preserved lemon in the Specialty Cheese Department at Kowalski's.

   

Related Articles