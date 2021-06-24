KARE in the Kitchen: Grilled Mediterranean flatbread

On this week's KARE in the Kitchen, we're firing up the grill to make a Mediterranean flatbread with Kowalski's Chef Rachael Perron.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen, we're firing up the grill! But not to whip up burgers or brats -- this time we're teaming up with Kowalski's Chef Rachael Perron to make grilled Mediterranean flatbreads.

MATT’S MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

SERVES 3

1 loaf Manoucher Fokachio or Barbaree (Sesame Seed) Bread

½ cup harissa paste

½ raw zucchini, thinly sliced (or ½ cup chopped canned artichokes)

3 oz. crumbled Israeli feta

Freshly grated Pecorino Toscano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, to taste

Toppings, drained and sliced to taste: pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes

1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Balsamic Vinegar

½ preserved lemon

2 tsp. finely minced fresh rosemary

1 tsp. finely minced fresh dill

Freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste

Smear flatbread with harissa paste; scatter top with zucchini and cheeses. Add desired toppings.

Grill flatbread over indirect heat on a grill preheated to high or bake in a preheated 425° oven (preferably on a baking stone) until cheese is melted and bubbly (7-9 min.).

Drizzle warm flatbread with vinegar and the juice of the preserved lemon half; dice lemon and scatter over flatbread. Sprinkle with herbs; season with salt and pepper to taste.