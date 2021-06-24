KARE in the Kitchen: Grilled Mediterranean flatbread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On this week's KARE in the Kitchen, we're firing up the grill! But not to whip up burgers or brats -- this time we're teaming up with Kowalski's Chef Rachael Perron to make grilled Mediterranean flatbreads.
MATT’S MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD
SERVES 3
- 1 loaf Manoucher Fokachio or Barbaree (Sesame Seed) Bread
- ½ cup harissa paste
- ½ raw zucchini, thinly sliced (or ½ cup chopped canned artichokes)
- 3 oz. crumbled Israeli feta
- Freshly grated Pecorino Toscano or Parmigiano-Reggiano, to taste
- Toppings, drained and sliced to taste: pepperoncini, Kalamata olives and oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Balsamic Vinegar
- ½ preserved lemon
- 2 tsp. finely minced fresh rosemary
- 1 tsp. finely minced fresh dill
- Freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste
Smear flatbread with harissa paste; scatter top with zucchini and cheeses. Add desired toppings.
Grill flatbread over indirect heat on a grill preheated to high or bake in a preheated 425° oven (preferably on a baking stone) until cheese is melted and bubbly (7-9 min.).
Drizzle warm flatbread with vinegar and the juice of the preserved lemon half; dice lemon and scatter over flatbread. Sprinkle with herbs; season with salt and pepper to taste.
You can find Manoucher Bread in the Bakery Department, and Israeli feta, Pecorino Toscano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, harissa paste and preserved lemon in the Specialty Cheese Department at Kowalski's.