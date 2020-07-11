Grow with KARE: Burning Bush considered noxious weed

MINNEAPOLIS — Burning Bush is a popular large shrub common in yards and gardens throughout Minnesota.
Its eye-catching color pops in every season.
Its leaves have a rich emerald green color that turn into traffic-stopping red in the fall. Its corky bark with winged twigs provides visual interest all winter.
But the winged burning bush is a Minnesota Department of Agriculture Specially Regulated Plant.
This special regulation is that there is a three-year production phase-out period during 2020 through 2022.
After that, sales of this species will be prohibited and the species will be listed as a Restricted Noxious Weed in 2023.
Bobby suggest these as alternatives that have great autumn color as well:
- Aronia
- Highbush Blueberry
- Smokebush
- Fragrant Sumac
- Some Viburnum Varieties
- Diervilla(Dwarf Bush Honeysuckle
Good luck!
Belinda & Bobby