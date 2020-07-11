x
Grow with KARE: Burning Bush considered noxious weed

This eye-catching colorful autumn bush is prohibited after 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — Burning Bush is a popular large shrub common in yards and gardens throughout Minnesota.  

Its eye-catching color pops in every season.

Its leaves have a rich emerald green color that turn into traffic-stopping red in the fall. Its corky bark with winged twigs provides visual interest all winter.  

But the winged burning bush is a Minnesota Department of Agriculture Specially Regulated Plant.  

This special regulation is that there is a three-year production phase-out period during 2020 through 2022.  

After that, sales of this species will be prohibited and the species will be listed as a Restricted Noxious Weed in 2023.

Bobby suggest these as alternatives that have great autumn color as well:

  • Aronia
  • Highbush Blueberry
  • Smokebush
  • Fragrant Sumac
  • Some Viburnum Varieties
  • Diervilla(Dwarf Bush Honeysuckle

Good luck!

Belinda & Bobby

