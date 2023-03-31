Da Bomb Bath Bomb co-founders hold first-ever warehouse sale

They started the company as preteens and now Da Bomb Bath Bombs are sold all over the country. The now-women joined Rena in studio to chat about the company.

When college students Isabel and Caroline Bercaw started making bath bombs in their basement about 10 years ago, little did they know their hobby would turn into a booming business.

The women now sell the product to thousands of stores across the U.S. and Canada. Their retailers include Target, Ulta Beauty and CVS.

Da Bomb Bath Bombs are special because each one has a fun surprise inside. The surprise might be a small toy, figurine, charm or piece of casual jewelry.

Their family-run business is based in Edina, where they’ve managed to create over 200 jobs in the local community. All their products are handmade at their production facility and contain just a few simple ingredients.

Da Bomb has licensing agreements with brands like Star Wars®, Hot Wheels®, Barbie® and, most recently, Marvel®.

They just launched the Avengers® Bomb, Guardians of the Galaxy® Bomb, Spider Man® Bomb, Captain America® Bomb, Iron Man® Bomb and Thor® Bomb.

Isabel (22) and Caroline (20) Bercaw are both currently attending school at Columbia University in New York.

Though their parents and a team of employees now run the day-to-day operations of the Edina-based business, Isabel and Caroline are able to stay reasonably involved, especially when it comes to new product development and social media.

Their experience as young entrepreneurs has been truly rewarding. Along with authoring two DIY bath and beauty product books, Isabel and Caroline have received numerous local and national business awards and honors including EY Entrepreneurs of the Year and Forbes 30 Under 30.

Here's the info on the big sale:

Get excited for the first-ever Da Bomb Bath Warehouse Sale!

Up to 80% off all kinds of fun, fragrant bath and body products, including bath bombs, shower scrubs, bath salts and more!

These items are great for Easter basket fillers, gifts, or just to break out of your usual bathtime routine and have some fizzing fun.

(Did we mention all our bath bombs have a surprise inside?!)

New items added daily!

WHERE: 7400 Bush Lake Road

Edina, MN 55439

WHEN: March 30 - April 2 (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM)

