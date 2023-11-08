Shutterfly closing Shakopee operation, eliminating 246 jobs

The announcement came in a WARN letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Shutterfly, a company known for its custom picture-embossed products, is pulling out of Shakopee and taking nearly 250 jobs along.

The company notified the state of Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Thursday that the facility located at 5005 Dean Lakes Boulevard will cease operations on June 28, 2024, but will begin cutting positions on Oct. 9 of this year. In the letter to DEED Shutterfly said the loss of employment is expected to be permanent.

It was in 2013 that San Francisco-based Shutterfly broke ground on the facility in Shakopee with the promise of bringing 1,000 jobs to the Minnesota River Valley. The company said it was enticed by tax incentives and Minnesota's "highly educated and motivated workforce."

While Shutterfly has three divisions, including Lifetouch portraits, the company is best known for allowing customers to use their personal photos to design cards and stationery items, photo and yearbooks, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows and blankets.

