2 children wounded in Minneapolis shooting

Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck by a bullet and an 11-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire. Neither wound is thought to be life-threatening.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two children inside an apartment were struck by bullets during a shooting incident on the north side of Minneapolis early Wednesday.

Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says squads were dispatched to the intersection of Emerson Avenue North and North 30th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter activation alerting them to gunfire. When officers arrived they found a 7-year-old girl that had been shot and an 11-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet. The children were inside a duplex apartment when they were struck.

Both children were taken to North Memorial Medical Center with injuries thought to be non-life threatening.

Video from the scene shows about two dozen evidence markers on the street outside the apartment, suggesting a barrage of bullets was fired from outside the residence. MPD forensic technicians gathered and processed evidence while investigators attempted to locate and question potential witnesses.

Officer Parten says that based on preliminary information, the shooting does not appear to be a random incident. At this point, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information on the shooting or those who may be responsible is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically on the CrimeStoppers website.

