4 weapons recovered outside Coon Rapids Homecoming game

Police say the incident began when a group not affiliated with the school or district attempted to get into the football game and was turned away.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Four people are in custody after an incident outside the Coon Rapids High School Homecoming game Thursday night led to four guns being confiscated.

Coon Rapids police say a team of officers was providing additional security at the stadium following other recent incidents at high school football games. At one point in the evening district staff turned away a group of adult and juvenile males not from Coon Rapids H.S. or the Anoka-Hennepin district, and police were escorting them from the grounds when a witness reported seeing a member of the group carrying a gun.

Officers recovered three guns from a vehicle in the parking lot that belonged to the group, and as the individuals were attempting to leave in another vehicle they were stopped by several squad cars. Police say a fourth weapon was found in that vehicle.

“Due to the quick actions of a concerned citizen, Coon Rapids High School staff, and the officers working the homecoming game, several parties were arrested and guns were removed from the street," said Police Chief John Stahnke in a released statement. "We appreciate our community partnerships, and will continue to prioritize school safety in our community.”

In a message to families, Coon Rapids High School Principal John Peña added that the district "recently increased security procedures at events to ensure safety following incidents at other metro area high schools." Among those measures are limiting entrance "to students at participating schools with identification and adult supervision for younger students."

"Protecting the safety of students, staff and visitors continues to be a priority at Coon Rapids High School... please understand that we are unable to share additional information due to data privacy concerns and an ongoing law enforcement investigation," Peña said.

Police say none of the weapons were fired during the incident. Two adult males and two juvenile males remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Watch more local news: