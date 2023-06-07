5 kids arrested during burglary in Edina

EDINA, Minn. — Five young people were arrested Wednesday morning after police interrupted a burglary in progress in Edina.
Police said they responded to a home on 58th Street and Halifax Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on July 5 where they found the juveniles leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Edina Police did not provide any details about how old the children are or where they live, but said in a tweet the department plans to pursue charges for burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police in a car.
KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
