5 kids arrested during burglary in Edina

Edina Police said they plan to pursue charges for burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police in a car in connection to the July 5 burglary.

EDINA, Minn. — Five young people were arrested Wednesday morning after police interrupted a burglary in progress in Edina.

Police said they responded to a home on 58th Street and Halifax Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on July 5 where they found the juveniles leaving the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Edina Police did not provide any details about how old the children are or where they live, but said in a tweet the department plans to pursue charges for burglary, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police in a car.

KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

