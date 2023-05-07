July 4 concludes with young people shooting fireworks, aiming at Minneapolis police

Video on social media shows groups of young people aiming Roman Candles at police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fireworks were still going off on Wednesday morning after groups of young people shot off fireworks near the Stone Arch Bridge and Bde Maka Ska on July 4.

Some of these projectiles were reportedly aimed at police, and KARE 11 crews on the scene in Minneapolis said that a group of young people were firing off Roman Candles.

West River Parkway near the Stone Arch Bridge was closed after 10 p.m. to deter groups from congregating, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

O'Hara explained Tuesday night that the closure was pre-planned since officials anticipated disorderly conduct similar to last year when people shot off fireworks toward cars and buildings after the Independence Day holiday.

Across town on Boom Island, at least one person was reportedly injured overnight when a firework exploded in their hand.

Despite the pockets of chaos, Chief O'Hara said he was pleased with the department's plan for safety following the Fourth of July festivities.

"There's a very robust plan in place to secure some of these locations that we knew would be problematic beforehand to close some of the streets, to close the bridge, to ensure additional visible, you know, presence to deter some of these gatherings in the first place," O'Hara told KARE 11.

The Minnesota State Patrol assisted with the official response. As of Wednesday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

