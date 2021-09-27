Beltrami County Sheriff seeks information connected to man's shooting death

The man was identified as 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu of Bemidji, Minn.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with information about a man's shooting death in Turtle River Township earlier this month.

A statement released by the sheriff's office says deputies and Minnesota Conservation Officers arrived at a home on the 1100 block of Chokecherry Drive Northeast on Sept. 5 around 3:30 p.m. to find a man already dead from an apparent shooting. They later identified the man as 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu of Bemidji, Minn.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at 218-333-9111, or report the tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-Tips.

The sheriff's office says it encourages submitting tips through Crime Stoppers to be "free of retribution and remain safe, while 'doing the right thing.'"