Beltrami County Sheriff seeks information connected to man's shooting death

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to come forward with information about a man's shooting death in Turtle River Township earlier this month.
A statement released by the sheriff's office says deputies and Minnesota Conservation Officers arrived at a home on the 1100 block of Chokecherry Drive Northeast on Sept. 5 around 3:30 p.m. to find a man already dead from an apparent shooting. They later identified the man as 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu of Bemidji, Minn.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at 218-333-9111, or report the tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-Tips.
The sheriff's office says it encourages submitting tips through Crime Stoppers to be "free of retribution and remain safe, while 'doing the right thing.'"
Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers could result in a reward of up to $1,000.