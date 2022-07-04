Cass County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in death investigation

On July 1 officials made an arrest in a shooting death from July 2021.

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A man was arrested on July 1 related to the shooting death of a Cass Lake man that happened in July 2021.

In a press release, Sheriff Tom Burch said that in a joint effort from the Cass County Sheriff and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a 46-year-old man was arrested in relation to the July 5 2021 shooting death of 34-year-old Diego Gasca.

Formal charges are still pending.

The drive-by shooting that killed Gasca was reported at 2:45 a.m. on July 5, 2021.

When police got to the area, they learned that a 34-year-old man, later revealed to be Gasca had been struck by gunfire when he was at a house party.

He was taken by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

