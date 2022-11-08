Delivery driver shot in south Minneapolis

Police say the victim was starting to drive away from the address following a "failed delivery when two men approached, one of whom pointed a gun and opened fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired August 11, 2022.

A delivery driver is among the latest victims of the gun violence that continues to plague the city of Minneapolis.

Police say the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the 5400 block of Nokomis Ave. S following what they call a "failed delivery." The driver, a man in his 30s, was attempting to leave the address when two men approached, one of them holding a gun.

The victim attempted to drive away, and police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten says the man with the gun fired several shots, striking the driver and his vehicle. The driver was able to make his way to a safe location where he called 911.

An ambulance took the delivery driver to the hospital with injuries described as "non-life threatening."

Police say the suspects fled the scene. They did not clarify whether the so-called "failed delivery" was part of a fake order to conduct an armed robbery.

At this point there have been no arrests in the case.

Watch more local news: