Former Forest Lake teacher sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexually assaulting 2 students

James Edward Carter, 58, was sentenced Friday in Washington County District Court after a jury found him guilty of second-and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

STILLWATER, Minn. — A former Forest Lake teacher was sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting two juvenile students.

James Edward Carter, 58, was sentenced Friday in Washington County District Court after a jury found him guilty of second- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after two former middle school students reported that Carter had sexually assaulted them "on several occasions at his home."

According to the criminal complaint, Carter would employ students to do work at his home.

“Mr. Carter’s blatant abuse of his position of trust to sexually abuse minor victims is every parent’s nightmare and a crime that this office will always prosecute to the fullest extent,” said Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson in a press release. “It is my hope that the conclusion of this case will help the victims and their families continue to heal.”

Carter will also have to adhere to a 25-year probationary period and will be required to register as a sex offender.

MORE NEWS: Lockdown lifted at Mankato hospital following nearby shooting

MORE NEWS: Woman dead in UTV crash south of Mapleton

MORE NEWS: Attorney General Keith Ellison investigating two problem properties in north Minneapolis

Watch more local news: