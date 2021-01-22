St. Paul man pleads guilty in 3rd Precinct arson

Davon De-Andre Turner pleaded guilty in the May 28 fire that occurred in the wake of George Floyd's death.

A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in the arson of the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building during the civil unrest following George Floyd's death.

Davon De-Andre Turner, 24, of St. Paul, filed a guilty plea related to the incident in U.S. District Court on Jan. 22.

Turner was indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office back in August, along with three other men in their 20s. Each man faces one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Two of them were previously charged in federal court with aiding and abetting arson.

The fire heavily damaged the Third Precinct, as crowds grew and unrest escalated in Minneapolis in the days following the death of George Floyd.

Prosecutors believe the four men breached a fence and entered the Third Precinct building on the night of May 28 as crowds shouted "burn it down" outside.

The indictment alleged that Turner and another man lit Molotov cocktails and brought them into the building to start a fire.