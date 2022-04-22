Jury finds Duluth police officer not guilty in 2020 shooting case

Tyler Leibfried was tried this week for shooting and injuring Jared Fyle through the door of an apartment while responding to a domestic assault call in 2020.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth police officer charged with two felonies relating to a 2020 shooting has been found not guilty by a St. Louis County court, according to the county attorney's office.

In a statement from her office, St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki said officer Tyler Leibfried was acquitted Friday of two charges — second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers the safety of another — following three hours of jury deliberation.

"The jury took the case seriously, deliberated thoughtfully, and rendered a verdict in accordance with the facts as they found them and the law as given to them by the Court," the statement read. "The St. Louis County Attorney's Office respects the jury's decision and will continue to work diligently, alongside our partners in law enforcement, for the good of everyone in our community."

Leibfried's case stemmed from a September 2020 shooting, in which 23-year-old Jared Fyle was shot by Leibfried at an apartment after officers responded to reports of a domestic altercation, according to the original complaint.

The complaint further stated Leibfried told investigators that shortly after the officers' arrival, he believed he heard two gun shots from inside the apartment. That's when Leibfried fired his gun into the door, striking and injuring Fyle in the shoulder.

The complaint said after fellow officers were able to go in and search the apartment, they determined Fyle had not been armed, nor did they find evidence of a firearm or ammunition — other than the bullets shot by Leibfried.

A statement from the attorney's office around the time of the shooting said Leibfried fired a total of six shots into the apartment door.

In Friday's statement, Maki said her office maintains that it did not believe Leibfried's use of force was justified.

"Ever since receiving and reviewing the results of the investigation in this case, it has been our conclusion that Officer Leibfried's use of deadly force against Jared Fyle on September 12, 2020 was not reasonable under the circumstances," the statement said.

Watch more local news: