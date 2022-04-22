Michigan man charged with murder, attempted murder in connection to south Minneapolis double shooting

According to a criminal complaint, Deaje Anthony Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan is not currently in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Michigan man has been charged with murder in connection to a double shooting earlier this month in south Minneapolis.

Deaje Anthony Mayfield, 19, of Flint, Michigan is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder after a man was found fatally shot and a woman was found injured inside an apartment on the 2400 block of 17th Avenue South on April 6, 2022.

A criminal complaint says Mayfield is not in custody and may have returned to Flint, Michigan.

According to the complaint, a nearby camera captured video of activity inside the apartment where a man, later identified as 34-year-old Nate Dwight Banks of Detroit Lakes, was found dead on Wednesday, April 6.

Documents say before the shooting, the video showed "a great deal of suspected drug activity" prior to the two victims arriving at the apartment. Just before 8:30 p.m., Banks and the other victim are seen entering the apartment. The complaint goes on to say that the video captured a few minutes of an "animated conversation," and then a man, believed to be Mayfield, was seen stepping behind Banks and shooting him. According to the court documents, the video showed Mayfield shoot Banks "several" more times.

In the video, the female victim then ran toward the front door of the apartment and was followed by Mayfield, before he eventually shot her several times as she crouched in a corner, according to the complaint. Police were able to find a social media profile with a vanity name associated with Mayfield. The profile showed a man matching the description of the shooter seen in the video. A witness also identified Mayfield as the man who shot Banks and the woman.

A warrant was issued on Friday, April 22, 2022.

