Man charged in alleged gang rape of 11-year-old girl at Bemidji home

Police said several other people were detained at the home and processed by border patrol.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by several men at a home in Bemidji in late September.

Twenty-two-year-old Oscar Luna was arrested in connection with the case and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Beltrami County, staff from Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department called police when an 11-year-old girl arrived at the ER with severe injuries consistent with a sexual assault. According to the complaint, the girl underwent a series of interviews with investigators and staff at the Family Advocacy Center; she described how her "auntie" forced her to get into a car which brought her to a home where several men tied up and raped her. The victim said there were at least two other girls also tied up in the home, one of whom later helped the victim to escape.

The complaint states police were able to identify the home where the alleged rape took place and arrested Luna, whose distinctive facial tattoos and piercings matched a description of one of the men given by the victim.

According to the complaint, Luna denied raping the girl, but admitted to knowing the woman described in the complaint as her "auntie." In addition to the criminal sexual conduct charges, police said Luna also had outstanding warrants tied to DWI offenses, including one in Hennepin County.

The criminal complaint did not provide any information about the other girls allegedly spotted at the scene by the victim, or any of the other men described inside the home. However, in a news release posted to Facebook about Luna's arrest, Bemidji police stated "several other individuals" were at the home where the alleged rape took place, "eleven of which were transported by US Border Patrol to be processed as illegal immigrants."

