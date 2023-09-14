Fire destroys Cass Lake Lodge, main cabin

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A northern Minnesota resort is regrouping after a raging fire destroyed its lodge building and main cabin late Tuesday.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said fire crews were dispatched just before 11 p.m. to reports of a structure fire at Cass Lake Lodge in Pike Bay Township.
Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. While crews were unable to save the lodge, the sheriff says it was unoccupied and that no one was hurt in the incident.
The so-called "Mega Cabin" is part of the main lodge, a space with seven bedrooms and room to sleep up to 21 people.
Cass County Sheriff's investigators are looking into the cause of the fire with help from the Cass Lake Fire Department, Bemidji Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
