Fire destroys Cass Lake Lodge, main cabin

The owners posted that the structure was a total loss, and asked for prayers as they navigate a significant loss.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A northern Minnesota resort is regrouping after a raging fire destroyed its lodge building and main cabin late Tuesday.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said fire crews were dispatched just before 11 p.m. to reports of a structure fire at Cass Lake Lodge in Pike Bay Township.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames. While crews were unable to save the lodge, the sheriff says it was unoccupied and that no one was hurt in the incident.

As your waking up this morning I’m sure you are finding out that the lodge and the mega cabin was on fire! Although it... Posted by Cass Lake Lodge on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

The so-called "Mega Cabin" is part of the main lodge, a space with seven bedrooms and room to sleep up to 21 people.

Cass County Sheriff's investigators are looking into the cause of the fire with help from the Cass Lake Fire Department, Bemidji Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: