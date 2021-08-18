Man dies after being shot in Mounds View

Officers performed emergency aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — Police say a man is dead after being shot Wednesday evening in Mounds View.

Officers responded to calls of multiple shots fired on the 2500 block of County Road I just before 4:30 p.m. They were then rerouted as they learned a vehicle had fled with the suspected shooting victim inside.

Police arrived to a second scene at Mounds View Boulevard and Pleasant View Drive a short time later to find an unresponsive man lying on the ground near the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified, and police say despite numerous leads, they have not identified any suspects at this time.