The man was found late Saturday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a roadway with a gunshot wound.

Police say on Saturday at 8:44 p.m., Maplewood and St. Paul police were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North after a person was seen in the roadway.

The officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.