MPD investigating deadly shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in north Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of James Avenue North at around 4:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Authorities say they believe "several" guns were fired, adding that it may have been an exchange of gunfire.