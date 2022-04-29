x
Crime

MPD investigating deadly shooting in north Minneapolis

According to MPD, officers responded to the 3300 block of James Avenue North at around 4:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to the 3300 block of James Avenue North at around 4:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities say they believe "several" guns were fired, adding that it may have been an exchange of gunfire.

