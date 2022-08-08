Man dies at hospital following downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police said people called 911 to report gunshots, and later officers found a man in 30s shot in his 10th Street apartment.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police said a man died following a shooting inside an apartment complex Sunday night near South 10th Street and Nicollet Mall.

According to information from police, a 911 call summoned officers to the area around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man in his 30s with what they called a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" laying inside his 10th Street apartment.

Police said they tried to help the man until medics arrived and took the victim to Hennepin Healthcare in an ambulance.

Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the man died at the hospital. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the man's name and cause of death in coming days.

While police said they are still constructing what might have led up to the shooting, a man was taken into custody at the scene. Police are trying to determine the nature of the relationship between the two men.

Officials said witnesses inside the apartment complex reported hearing gunfire, and there were reports of a gun being thrown onto the roof of a local TV station.

Authorities say a weapon was later recovered, and an investigation is still underway. Anyone with information about this homicide is aske to contact Minneapolis police, or to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

