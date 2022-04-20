MPD: Teen suffers 'life-threatening' injuries in north Minneapolis shooting

The 19-year-old victim was transported to the hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday evening in north Minneapolis.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers say they responded to the scene on multiple reports of a shooting taking place "down the street" sometime after 5 p.m. When officers got there, they located the victim and performed live-saving efforts until medics arrived.

The teen was then transported to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say their initial investigation shows the victim was standing outside a vehicle talking to the people inside when shots were fired. The suspect(s) then fled.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it continues to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

