Murder charge dropped in deadly 2021 Amstar gas station shooting after witness disappears

Albert Lucas, 19, is now free and an arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged accomplice/witness, who was allowed to go free without bail.

MINNEAPOLIS — Albert Lucas was all set to stand trial in Minneapolis Wednesday on second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of 19-year-old George Zeon.

It didn't happen - charges against the 19-year-old accused killer were dismissed and he was allowed to go home.

Prosecutors say a key witness, 24-year-old Yalayna Butcher-Griffin, vanished, forcing the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to ask Judge Juan Hoyos to dismiss the case.

Court records show Butcher-Griffin, who faces her own charge of aiding an offender, was released without bond following a court hearing Monday and a warrant for her arrest was issued the next day as Lucas' trial was set to begin.

Butcher-Griffin's testimony was integral to the state's case against Lucas. A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorneys Office said they hope to re-file charges against Lucas once Butcher-Griffin is apprehended, and that the manner in which they dismissed the charges allows them to do so.

According to the criminal complaint file in the case, George Zeon was pumping gas at the Amstar gas station on West Broadway Ave. the evening of May 6, 2021, when Lucas allegedly pulled up in another car and shot Zeon.

Police arrested Lucas, who was 17 at the time, based on identification from Butcher-Griffin who was driving the getaway vehicle. She is referred to in the complaint as "Known Female A," but identified by name and initials in later documents.

According to the charging documents for her role in the case, Butcher-Griffin admitted driving Lucas and another man, Levon Smith, to the gas station, and then driving them away following the shooting. She also admitted wiping down any part of the car Lucas and the other man may have touched, at their request.

During a January hearing Butcher-Griffin admitted under oath that she committed the crime of aiding an offender and helping Lucas. Her guilty plea and sentence of probation was set to be accepted after she testified for the prosecution in the Lucas trial.

Originally petitioned in juvenile court, Lucas was certified and ordered to stand trial in adult court in March 2022. Jail records show he was released from the Hennepin County Jail in February.

Smith was originally charged with assault and threats of violence stemming from the shooting, but those charges were dismissed in April 2022.

