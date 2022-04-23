Police: 1 injured in Anoka shooting

Police say a man was taken to a nearby hospital after officers found him with apparent gunshot wounds but their current condition is unknown at this time.

ANOKA, Minn. — One man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Anoka on early Saturday morning, local police say.

According to the Anoka Police Department, officers investigated a reported shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street in Anoka. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of a building.

Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital but their current condition is unknown at this time.

Officials added that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anoka police say they do not currently believe there is an active threat to the public.

