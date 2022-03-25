Police investigate shooting on Light Rail train

Officers found a man with two gunshot wounds in his leg, and say the suspect ran from the train at the Lexington Parkway Station in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot twice in the leg on a Light Rail train Friday afternoon.

According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting occurred on an eastbound Green Line train shortly after 1:40 p.m. Officers found a man with two gunshot wounds in his leg, and say the suspect ran from the train at the Lexington Parkway Station in St. Paul. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with what officials believe to be non life-threatening injuries.

After a brief delay, officials say the train is back in service.

