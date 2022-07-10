Police: Man dies at hospital after Minneapolis shooting

Minneapolis police say the man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by another man who he knew, then gunshots rang out and he was fatally shot.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man in his 20s died early Sunday morning after police say officers found him with life-threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a report of shots fired.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunshots near the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, police say they found a man in his 20s with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say officers gave the man medical attention until fire and EMS crews got to the scene. The man was then taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he would later die.

Based on their initial investigation, Minneapolis police say the man was in a parking lot when he was confronted by another man who he knew, then gunshots rang out and he was fatally shot.

The man's identity and cause and manner of death will be later released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The Minneapolis Police Department added that this is the 47th death in the city being investigated as a homicide this year.

