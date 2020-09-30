Shooting investigation in south Minneapolis following 'armed confrontation' with police

According to police, there was an "armed confrontation" where shots were fired and the suspect was struck.

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are on scene of a shooting in south Minneapolis where police say there was an "armed confrontation" with officers near 27th Street and Bloomington Avenue.

According to Minneapolis police, they were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a crash. When they arrived, police say there was an "armed confrontation" where shots were fired and the suspect was struck.

Police say the suspect fled on foot but was found nearby where they recovered a gun on the suspect.

The suspect was taken to HCMC with non life-threatening injuries, according to police, and no officers were physically injured.

Police could not confirm whether the suspect fired at police.

Officials say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be handling the investigation.

"As is standard procedure since 2015, we will have the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension come in and conduct this investigation," said MPD spokesman John Elder. "This will be a completely independent investigation in which the Minneapolis Police Department will be cooperating fully."

This is a developing story and more details will be provided when they become available.