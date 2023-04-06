Shooting leaves one dead in St. Paul

A social media post by St. Paul police says the incident took place on the 1700 block of Suburban Ave. on the city's east side.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police say a man is dead following a shooting late Thursday morning on the city's east side.

A social media post by the department says the victim died on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue and shared an image of a crime scene in front of St. Paul Fire Station 24.

St. Paul police to give 1 PM update on homicide investigation near Target and fire station along Suburban Ave.

What we know so far:https://t.co/Ep4W0G7SW3 @kare11 pic.twitter.com/seGwARGtVs — Kiya Edwards (@kiyaedwards) April 6, 2023

A KARE 11 news crew encountered a second crime scene at a Target store less than a block away from the fire station. Police cruisers and the St. Paul PD mobile crime lab can be seen parked in the lot.

Signs on the door of the retailer say Target will remain closed until 7 a.m. Friday morning.

At this point there are few details about what led to the fatal shooting. Police will hold a briefing with reporters at 1 p.m. to share more information about what unfolded.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: