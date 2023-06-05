Family: St. Paul man fatally shot while confronting person breaking into car

ST PAUL, Minn — The wife of a St. Paul man who was killed outside of his home on Saturday says he was confronting someone trying to break into her car when he was fatally shot.
Michael Scott Brasel died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
St. Paul police say a neighbor called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday to report someone had been shot in their neighborhood on Chilcombe Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Brasel suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) where Brasel was pronounced deceased.
Family and friends of the Brasel said he saw someone "rummaging through his wife's car." In a post Sunday Brasel's wife Hilary paid tribute to her husband.
"Ever the protector and good man he stood up for me with his last effort and breath," she wrote. "He had the best sense of humor, giant love for his boys, and ever-giving spirit to help out those around him. He loved to coach hockey for both the Roseville and Langford Park Youth Hockey Programs over the past 7 years. He loved music, art, and was forever being the silly one to help us all forget our problems and fears. He was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him."
A family friend has established a GoFundMe account for Hilary Brasel and her two sons. More than $100,000 has been raised so far, with a goal of $150,000 to help the family move on without Michael.
"Rest in peace, Michael," reads the post accompanying the GoFundMe account. "Your kindness, passion, and selflessness will continue to inspire and impact the lives of those you touched. Your absence leaves a tremendous void in our community and hearts."
The investigation into Brasel's death is ongoing.
