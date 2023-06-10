Suspect detained after homicide in St. Paul

The SPPD said Friday afternoon that one person was killed on the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened at a home on the 1500 block of Iglehart Avenue Friday morning.

The department first confirmed they were investigating a homicide in a social media post just before 12:45 p.m. and said one person had been detained in connection to the killing.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, SPPD spokesperson Molly McMillen said police were notified of the stabbing around 10:30 a.m., and found a male victim right outside the front door of the home with a stab wound to his chest.

Paramedics brought the man to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

McMillen said police searched the area and located a suspect outside the home, and quickly detained them for questioning. She added that witnesses spoke with police on the scene, which aided their search for a suspect.

While investigators believe there is no threat to the public in connection to this case, they're still working to determine the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The male victim's name will be released at a later time following a positive ID by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is the second homicide investigation reported by SPPD in recent days, and the 28th of the year. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, a 14-year-old girl died and three others were injured in a shooting in St. Paul's Greater East Side neighborhood.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive. Investigators also believe a 19-year-old woman who arrived at the hospital after being shot in the leg was injured at the same place as the three other victims.

MORE NEWS: Adrian Heath out as head coach of Minnesota United

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+