1 dead, 2 injured Wednesday night in St. Paul shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Wednesday night in St. Paul's Greater East Side neighborhood.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, however, very few additional details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

