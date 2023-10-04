x
Crime

1 dead, 2 injured Wednesday night in St. Paul shooting

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, however, very few additional details were provided.
ST PAUL, Minn. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Wednesday night in St. Paul's Greater East Side neighborhood.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on the 1200 block of Hazelwood Street, however, very few additional details were provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

