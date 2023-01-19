x
Suspect in 2021 Brooklyn Park murder arrested in Virginia

Police say detectives identified their suspect and tracked him to Bedford County, Virginia where he was arrested Wednesday.
Credit: KARE
Stock Image

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Brooklyn Park police say a man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting outside a market back in the summer of 2021. 

Alameen Allah Shabazz was walking by the Nice Family African Market, 7401 Regent Ave. N on June 22 when someone sitting inside a car started shooting. The 22-year-old Shabazz was struck, and later died at a local hospital. 

In a news release police say detectives who have "worked tirelessly investigating this case" pursued leads that led them to Bedford County, Virginia, where a man was taken into custody Wednesday by local authorities. That man is currently being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to Minnesota on charges of second-degree murder. 

Brooklyn Park police say they were assisted in the case by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal's Service. 

