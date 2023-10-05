Teen charged in shooting death of Michael Brasel

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday after investigators tracked a damaged vehicle and cell phone number.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A teenage boy is charged with murder in the shooting death of a St. Paul man last weekend.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office filed two counts of second-degree murder against the 17-year-old in the May 6 shooting of Michael Brasel. A spokesperson says prosecutors are seeking to put the teen on trial as an adult.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Brasel died from multiple gunshot wounds after police said he confronted a person attempting to break into his wife's car.

According to the charging petition filed against the teen, investigators were led to the suspect after tracking a vehicle that had left the scene of the shooting which was later involved in a crash and lost its front bumper and license plate. Investigators said law enforcement had previous encounters with the vehicle, which led to a cell phone number and possible identity for the suspect. The location of that cell phone was placed in the area of Brasel's home at the time he was shot.

The charging petition states officers served a warrant at the teenage suspect's home on Wednesday, May 10; investigators said he attempted to run away but was caught. The damaged vehicle and cell phone were located at his home.

According to investigators, the suspect did not cooperate with questioning; his family told officers that the teen said he'd been involved in an accident but did not elaborate.

In the days following the shooting, friends and family took to social media to remember Brasel and the legacy he's leaving behind.

"He had the best sense of humor, giant love for his boys, and ever-giving spirit to help out those around him," his wife, Hilary, wrote in a Facebook post. "He loved to coach hockey for both the Roseville and Langford Park Youth Hockey Programs over the past 7 years. He loved music, art, and was forever being the silly one to help us all forget our problems and fears. He was one in a million and I have no idea how to do this life without him."

A GoFundMe has also been created to help support Hilary and the couple's two sons. The fund originally had a goal of $150,000 to help the family move on without Michael, but was raised to $250,000 when contributions poured in. As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $188,000 had been donated.

"Rest in peace, Michael," reads the GoFundMe post. "Your kindness, passion, and selflessness will continue to inspire and impact the lives of those you touched. Your absence leaves a tremendous void in our community and hearts."

