Uptown fight turns into fatal shooting, Minneapolis police say

Minneapolis police say this is the city's 26th homicide investigation in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — A man died on Saturday night after police say a verbal fight in Minneapolis' Uptown turned into a shooting.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues just before midnight on Saturday.

When officers arrived, officials say they found a man in his 30s near Girard and Lagoon avenues with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials say officers gave the man medical attention until fire and EMS crews arrived. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the man's identity. The man's name and age, with the cause and nature of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner following an autopsy.

The initial information gathered by officers suggests that a verbal fight between several people moved outside after beginning in a local business.

Minneapolis police say homicide investigators have opened an investigation and added that this is the 26th homicide investigation this year in the city.

No arrests have been made, according to officials.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online here. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

Watch more local news: