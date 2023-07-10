Violence Free Minnesota records an intimate partner homicide every other week

This as police are investigating the death of a Hopkins woman as murder. Her boyfriend was arrested but has not been charged.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Hopkins Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Hopkins woman as a murder. The victim's family tells KARE 11 they believe an abusive relationship led to her death.

In just the past month, several women have died and their ex-partners, or partners at the time, have been charged with their murder.

The group, Violence Free Minnesota, tracks each one to make sure they're remembered. It also provides resources to anyone who needs help including a first-of-its-kind directory that lists all the statewide transformation treatment programs for abusers.

Joe Shannon works for Violence Free Minnesota and says in its 30-year history, the group has recorded nearly 800 homicides.

"There's one every other week so far this year," said Shannon. "It never gets easy, I will say that."

In the last month alone, the group is remembering Madeline Kingsbury — the Winona mother whose ex-boyfriend is charged in her death. Mani Starren's remains were discovered at the end of June in a storage unit after she had been missing since April. Her boyfriend is accused of killing her and another woman named Fanta Xayavong.

Then there's Sabrina Schnoor. Police say the 25-year-old's ex-boyfriend shot her under an Owatonna overpass. Friends and family have turned the spot into a permanent memorial and painted it purple, which is the color of domestic violence awareness.

"She was a very loving, caring person," said Shannon. "She was deeply loved and cared about."

Shannon points to four risk factors that increase the chance of being a victim. They include trying to leave a relationship, if the abuser has a history of violence and has threatened to kill in the past, along with an access to guns.

"Sabrina's case had all four of those, which is not something we see with every case," said Shannon, who said her friends insisted she get a tracking app during the alleged abuse.

They used it to find her body just 24 hours after she went missing.

"I always have to think about that, what our goal is working towards," said Shannon. "And the way we do that is making people aware of what help is out there and who they can go to for help."

Violence Free Minnesota is made up of 90 programs across the state to create safety and achieve social justice.

There's also a national hotline and advocates available to help friends and family create safety plans.

"Every single victim was loved by someone in their life," said Shannon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

