Search warrant shows gun in Aniya Allen death tied to shooting six days earlier

The man charged in the May 11 shooting at Mayslack's bar refused to answer questions about the May 17 shooting that killed the 6-year-old.

MINNEAPOLIS — A newly filed search warrant reveals Minneapolis Police may be making progress in trying to find out who killed 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

The little girl was shot in the head on May 17 while eating a McDonald's Happy Meal in her mom's car.

According to the search warrant, a 19-year-old man, Alonte Mitchell, was also shot and is now paralyzed.

The document reveals Mitchell was apparently the intended target, seen on city cameras sitting in his parked car on 36th Avenue just west of Penn Avenue.

The homicide detective wrote in the affidavit that the shooters fired from the alley leaving two dozen shell casings on the ground. And as the shooters were firing at Mitchell, the vehicle carrying Aniya passed through the gunfire, getting hit by three bullets.

Police traced the shell casings, and according to the search warrant, found a match to a gun used in a shooting six days earlier at Mayslack's bar in Northeast Minneapolis. In that case, the shooter's face was allegedly caught on camera. That suspect is now charged with 2nd Degree Assault.

When police last week arrested him in Maple Grove, the criminal complaint said he had a 9mm gun with an extended magazine. He's also now charged with carrying a pistol without a permit.

But the search warrant says the gun used in the Mayslack's and Aniya's shooting has not been found. The suspect refused to talk about Aniya's case, and he has not been charged in connection to it.