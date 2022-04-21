Woman shot near 'U' campus identified as off-duty forensic scientist for MPD

A source with the MPD said the victim is Nicole Lenway, who they say was off-duty when she was shot multiple times at Malcolm and University Avenues Southeast.

MINNEAPOLIS — A source with the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed a woman who was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night works as a forensic scientist for the department's crime lab.

On Thursday, an MPD source said the the victim is Nicole Lenway, who they say was off-duty when she was shot multiple times at Malcolm and University Avenues Southeast around 7 p.m.

In a press release Wednesday night, a police spokesperson said officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, who then transported the victim to Hennepin Healthcare with critical injuries.

A GoFundMe that was set up for Lenway following the shooting says she remains at the hospital in stable condition.

"Please keep Nicki, her family, and her circle in your thoughts and prayers. No one fights alone!" the organizer of the fundraiser wrote.

MPD says the shooting remains an open investigation.

