Live updates: Minnesota nears 600K people with at least one COVID vaccine dose

The latest developments on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, cases, deaths and restrictions in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Fauci says all Americans should be eligible for COVID vaccines by April

CDC: Fully vaccinated people don't need to quarantine after exposure

Minnesota nears 600K with at least one dose, passes 177K with both doses

New cases come close to 1,000 again on Thursday, after a week of lower numbers

11 a.m.

New COVID-19 cases in Minnesota neared 1,000 again on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 907 new cases of the virus, along with 24 deaths. The new cases are made up of 795 identified by PCR test, considered confirmed; and 112 from antigen tests, considered probable.

The new cases reported Thursday were the highest since last Friday, but cases have remained mostly under 1,000 per day since late January, with a couple of exceptions.

Hospitalizations due to the virus remain steady, with 78 ICU beds taken up across the state, and 242 non-ICU beds. ICU bed availability in the metro stands at 9.3%, with non-ICU bed availability much lower, at 3.9%. That data is as of Wednesday, due to a lag in reporting times.

Currently the state is nearing 600,000 people with at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and more than 177,000 people have received the full vaccine series. There is a lag with those reported numbers as well, with the most recent data coming from Tuesday.

That means the total number of doses administered have passed 777,000.

MDH is expected to hold one of its regular media briefing calls at 2 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to the vaccine finder tool that MDH has set up, NBC News has launched planyourvaccine.com, which provides a potential timeline even for people who are not eligible yet.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

12:30 pm.

The 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Minnesota on Wednesday included a child in Chippewa County between the ages of 5 and 9.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Public Information Officer Doug Schultz said the child had an underlying health condition that may have contributed to the death. No additional details were available.

11 a.m.

Minnesota's stepped-up effort to speed the vaccination of state residents against COVID-19 seems to be paying off, according to numbers shared Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

The state vaccination dashboard shows that as of Monday 583,602 people had received at least one dose of vaccine, and of those 168,495 have completed the two-shot series. The numbers show nearly 14,500 received a dose of vaccine in the past reportable day.

Providers are administering 88% of the vaccine they receive in three days time, nearly meeting the goal of 90% set by Gov. Walz in a recent directive. MDH says the percentage of state residents who have received at least one dose now sits near 10.5%.

Case numbers remain fairly steady, with state health officials recording 677 new COVID cases in the past day. Those numbers are based on a slightly-higher volume of 20,217 tests (16,658 PCR, 3,559 antigen) processed in private and state labs. A positive PCR test is considered a confirmed case, while a positive antigen test is considered a probable case.

To date Minnesota labs have reported a total of 469,905 cases, 21,280 of those based on antigen tests.

An additional 11 people have lost their lives to the virus, bringing fatalities to 6,319. Of those deaths 3,983, or 63%, are tied to long-term or assisted living sites. On Tuesday Gov. Tim Walz stopped by a long-term facility to highlight the state's vaccination efforts, saying that residents of all extended care facilities are expected to get their second dose by the end of February.

The number of hospital beds being used across the state to treat COVID patients is dipping closer to 300 with each passing day. As of Tuesday, 317 beds were filled with coronavirus patients, 78 of those in ICU.

Total hospitalizations have risen to 24,924 since the start of the pandemic, with 5,155 patients requiring ICU care. MDH says 456,244 people who once tested positive for the virus no longer require isolation.

People ages 20 to 24 remain the state's largest grouping of COVID cases with 47,102 cases and three deaths. The age group that has suffered the most deaths are 85 to 89-year-olds, reaching the 1,200 mark with just 6,142 cases.

Hennepin County has the most recorded COVID activity with 97,559 cases and 1,557 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 41,872 cases and 780 deaths, Dakota County with 34,820 cases and 371 deaths, and Anoka County with 32,324 cases and 376 fatalities.

Cook County continues to report the least COVID activity, with just 117 cases since the pandemic started. Lake of the Woods County is next lowest with 209 cases.

