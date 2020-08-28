Live updates: 862 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota could still be artificially high

The latest on COVID-19 deaths, case counts and back to school developments in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Friday, Aug. 28

862 new coronavirus cases reported Friday in Minnesota

Numbers could still be artificially high due to data dump from one lab

Four more COVID-19 deaths bring total to 1,810

State to step up COVID-19 safety checks at Minnesota bars, restaurants

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported a relatively high number of new COVID-19 cases again Friday, after they said Thursday that numbers may be artificially high for a few days.

MDH says 862 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number in Minnesota since the pandemic began to 73,240.

On Thursday, MDH reported over 1,100 new cases - what would have been a daily record in the state. Health officials said it was partially due to an influx of data from one lab, Valley Medical. MDH said it will be going through thousands of tests from that lab that were all reported at once, spanning about two weeks, and that case numbers could be higher than usual for a few days.

Valley Medical's CEO says they have consistently been getting people their test results directly within 24 hours. He said they had to upgrade their software in order to comply with MDH's data reporting requirements, and that process wasn't finished until now.

MDH also reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll in the state to 1,810.

As of Friday, 301 people in the state are hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 137 of those are in the ICU.

MDH will hold a briefing call to update the media and public on the latest developments in the state's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Friday.

Thursday, Aug. 27

11 a.m.

A backlog of data from one testing lab skewed Minnesota's reported COVID-19 numbers on Thursday, causing the daily case count to appear artificially high.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 1,158 new cases on Thursday, which would have been a new high for the state. The number of tests in the last 24 hours was reported as 21,144, also abnormally high.

"These higher counts are partially due to a backlog of data belatedly reported by a Minnesota provider and lab, Valley Medical, which has had an inconsistent record of reporting results to the state despite the requirements of the communicable disease reporting rule," MDH said Thursday in a statement.

According to MDH, after health officials followed up with the lab, the company provided almost 19,000 test results at once. MDH has started to process that data, and Thursday's new case count includes 265 cases that were processed from Valley Medical.

However, Valley Medical CEO Dr. Ashwin George told KARE 11 that his lab has been reporting positive cases to MDH every day. George said they didn't have the software in place to report the more than 50 data points required by MDH until now.

George said that Valley Medical has also been getting results directly to the person who got the test within 24 hours.

According to George, Valley Medical converted its physician office lab to a reference lab in order to perform COVID-19 testing, but had to optimize its software in order to report everything MDH requires. He said that process that took a couple of months.

The samples from Valley Medical span two weeks, and the remaining 14,000 test results still need to be processed, according to MDH. That means the case counts coming from MDH for the rest of the week and early next week could be abnormally high.

KARE 11 has reached out to MDH for further comments.

MDH also reported 13 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total death count to 1,806.

The number of people hospitalized in Minnesota due to coronavirus as of Thursday is 305, with 139 of those people in the ICU.