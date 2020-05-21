Live updates: MDH reports single-day high in COVID-19 deaths

Here are the latest developments on the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota.

Thursday, May 21

Some churches say they will defy governor's Stay Safe order

MN State Fair managers board to discuss status of 2020 fair

Salons, barbershops to reopen with limitations June 1

Restaurants allowed outdoor seating only

11 a.m.

New numbers released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Thursday reflect the highest single-day death total since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while the number of those hospitalized with the virus remains statistically high as well.

Thirty-two people died of complications from coronavirus in the most recent 24-hour reporting period, pushing fatalities to 809. Of those deaths, 663 (82%) occurred in long-term or assisted living facilities.

MDH says an additional 539 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the past day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,200. People ages 30 to 39 have the most positive cases at 3,633, followed by those 20-29 with 3,231. Minnesotans between the ages of 40 and 49 account for 2,881 of the diagnosed cases.

Overall, 173,556 coronavirus tests have been processed in private and state labs, 6,218 in the last day.

Hospitals across the state are currently treating 566 people for COVID-19, with 229 showing serious enough symptoms to require care in the ICU. That number ties a single-day high.

Health officials say 12,488 people who at one time tested positive for the virus have now recovered enough to no longer require isolation. That's 69% of all Minnesotans diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday, May 20

3 p.m.

In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz announced that restaurants can offer outdoor seating beginning June 1. According to state officials, people must keep six feet of distance between each other and keep their parties to four people or less, or up to six people if they're relatives. The capacity at the restaurant can't exceed 50 people.

Reservations will be required and masks must be worn by restaurant employees. Masks are also "strongly recommended" to patrons.

Salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors will also be allowed to reopen with limitations. Gov. Walz is also asking for them to take temperatures of employees and patrons if they have the capacity to do so. Six feet of distance is required with a maximum capacity of 25%. Appointments are required and masks are required by employees and customers.

Campgrounds and charter boats will be allowed to reopen on June 1 with specific guidelines from the Minnesota DNR.

Officials also unveiled the next phase of reopening, but no specific date has been set. That next phase will include gatherings of up to 20 people with an increased capacity for retail stores, salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, and indoor dining for restaurants with capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines. The new phase will also allow outdoor services for up to 100 people for places of worship with social distancing guidelines. This includes weddings, funerals and any other religious services.

Full guidelines for the phased reopening are available on the state's website.

People are also being asked to continue to work from home if they're able to.

“If you are a business that can telework, you must telework,” Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove said.

Gov. Tim Walz also addressed testing, and said the state has the capacity to test 10,000 people per day, but the number of people requesting tests haven't reached that number.

"Anybody with any symptoms should be getting tested but that volume has not materialized as quickly as we frankly thought," said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "This next step of creating mobile testing sites and going to the people is where we need to go."

11 a.m.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 645 new cases and 29 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The number of total positive cases is now 17,670. A total of 167,338 tests have been completed in the state.

Of the total positive cases, 2,205 are healthcare workers.

There are now 12,227 patients who no longer require isolation.

The total amount of deaths is at 777 with 635 of them among patients who resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Nine deaths are listed as probable COVID-19 deaths, which means COVID-19 is listed on the death certificate but there is not a positive test documented for the person.

A total of 2,308 cases require hospitalization and 550 of them are hospitalized as of today. There are 212 patients in the ICU as of today too.

The age group with the most cases is 30-39 years old with 3,542 cases and three deaths. Those 20-29 years old are the next largest group with 3,128 testing positive for the virus.

Patients ages 70 and older account for 640 of the deaths in the state.

In terms of likely exposure to coronavirus, MDH says 3,759 cases involve exposure in a congregate living setting, 2,905 cases had known contact with a person who has a confirmed case, 2,784 cases had community transmission with no known contact with an infected person and 630 cases were linked to travel. Statistics say 937 of the positive cases are health care workers. The source of transmission is unknown for 6,655 cases.

MDH has prioritized testing for people in congregate care, hospitalized patients and health care workers, which may impact the scale of those numbers.

Hennepin County has the most cases in the state at 5,838, with 485 deaths, followed by Ramsey County with 1,846 cases and 80 deaths, then Stearns County with 1,831 cases and 11 deaths.