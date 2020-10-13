Wisconsin reports single-day highs in COVID related deaths, cases

According to the CDC, Wisconsin has been among the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents (2,758) over the past seven days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported single-day highs in COVID-19 related deaths (34) and new cases (3,279) on Tuesday one week after Gov. Tony Evers said the state was in "crisis."

Wisconsin has been among the highest number of cases per 100,000 residents (2,758) over the past seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order earlier this week limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The order, which took effect on Thursday, Oct. 8 and will stay in place until Nov. 6, limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers in a statement last week. “We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus. Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back.”

As @GovEvers said, we've hit a grim milestone w/#COVID19_WI cases topping 150K. Today, we show a record 3,279 added to the count, and a record number of deaths at 34. Chippewa & Douglas Counties are reporting lives lost for the first time. #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/PvXhyx7M6b pic.twitter.com/eR6DVkH12g — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 13, 2020

Wisconsin has become one of the nation's hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened, and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

According to DHS’ Disease Activity dashboard, 55 Wisconsin counties meet the threshold of a very high disease activity level, which means that there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 people in that county.

All other counties reported high case activity levels. DHS says this means Wisconsin residents should assume they will likely be exposed to the virus if they leave home, and should practice all safety precautions.

Stay home whenever possible;

Wear a mask;

Wash your hands frequently;

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested;

Get the flu shot to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Challenge misinformation and talk to friends and families about the importance of these safety precautions.

As of Tuesday, Milwaukee County reported the largest number of cases with 33,048 along with 551 deaths. Brown County has reported 12,045 cases and 78 deaths, and Dane County has reported 11,693 cases and 45 deaths. For a complete breakdown of counties in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services' website.