Health Fair 11: Lions KidSight free vision screenings

Lions KidSight offers free vision screenings for children as young as 6 months old.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Is getting your child's vision checked on your back-to-school to-do list? According to Lions KidSight, children should have their vision screened beginning at 6 months old.

Lions KidSight offers free vision screenings at HealthFair 11.

Here's more from HealthFair 11:

The MD5M Lions KidSight Foundation, Inc is comprised of members of Lions Clubs from Minnesota, Northwest Ontario and Manitoba in Canada. Their goal is to provide vision screening to all children between the ages of 6 months to 16 years to detect vision problems that can impact kids’ ability to see and learn. All children participating in the vision screening program will receive a pair of children’s sunglasses.

More information about Lions KidSight can be found at: www.kidsightmd5m.org

