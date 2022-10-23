Wisconsin farmer discharged from ICU after COVID hospitalization

The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator.

FREDERIC, Wis. — In September, KARE 11 shared the story of Adam Hedlund, a western Wisconsin farmer diagnosed with COVID-19 last October. The former dairy farmer underwent two lung transplants after being connected to a ventilator.

Since then, it has been both a battle for him in the hospital and for his family at home. In some good news, last week, a year and a day after being hospitalized, Hedlund was moved out of the ICU.

Now, he no longer needs a trach and his wife, Annie, said that finally being able to talk with him is amazing. He remains on dialysis and is waiting for a dialysis bed at a rehab center.

