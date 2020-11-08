1 dead after Duluth apartment fire

Fire crews arrived to find tenants had pulled a man out of the unit where the fire began, and were performing CPR on him.

DULUTH, Minn. — A man is dead after an overnight fire in Duluth, despite the valiant efforts of fellow residents that tried to save him.

Duluth fire crews were dispatched to the 8-unit building at 631 East 3rd Street just after 2:30 a.m. on reports of a structure fire. They arrived to find tenants had pulled a man out of the first-floor unit where the fire began, and were performing CPR on him. First responders arrived and took over lifesaving measures before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Firefighters on the scene knocked down the fire inside the unit where it started, and then moved upstairs where it had jumped to other units and a space inside the roof. City officials say the blaze was under control in 20 minutes.

The Red Cross arrived on the scene to provide shelter and resources for residents displaced by the fire. Damage to the building is estimated at $75,000.

At this point the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s Office.