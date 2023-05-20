x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 dead in St. Paul shooting

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Credit: KARE 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after officers found a dying man on the city's East Side. 

Officers arrived at the area near Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East after a 911 call reporting shots fired.

After a search of the area, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East, according to a release from the department. 

The SPPD secured the area and called for St. Paul Fire medics, who pronounced the man dead at the scene. 

A second 911 caller on the 2100 block of Waukon Avenue reported being involved in a shooting near the original shots fired call, according to the release. 

The release says a person was in custody as of 6:25 a.m. and is cooperating with investigators.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

RECIPE: Banh Mi hot dogs

Before You Leave, Check This Out