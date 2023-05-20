1 dead in St. Paul shooting

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after officers found a dying man on the city's East Side.

Officers arrived at the area near Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East after a 911 call reporting shots fired.

After a search of the area, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East, according to a release from the department.

The SPPD secured the area and called for St. Paul Fire medics, who pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A second 911 caller on the 2100 block of Waukon Avenue reported being involved in a shooting near the original shots fired call, according to the release.

The release says a person was in custody as of 6:25 a.m. and is cooperating with investigators.

