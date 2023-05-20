1 dead in St. Paul shooting

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after officers found a dying man on the city's East Side.
Officers arrived at the area near Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East after a 911 call reporting shots fired.
After a search of the area, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 600 block of Arlington Avenue East, according to a release from the department.
The SPPD secured the area and called for St. Paul Fire medics, who pronounced the man dead at the scene.
A second 911 caller on the 2100 block of Waukon Avenue reported being involved in a shooting near the original shots fired call, according to the release.
The release says a person was in custody as of 6:25 a.m. and is cooperating with investigators.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.