1 officer, 2 deputies shot in western Minnesota

CYRUS, Minn. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement officers were shot in western Minnesota on Saturday night.
Officers from the Starbuck Police Department and Pope County Sheriff's Officer were dispatched to a residential address in Cyrus on a domestic call, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During the arrest, one officer from the Starbuck police and two deputies from the sheriff's office were struck by gunfire, according to the post.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the matter.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
