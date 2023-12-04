Community prepares to say goodbye to fallen Wisconsin police officers

The funeral service for Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach will begin at 1 p.m. at Cameron High School.

CAMERON, Wis. — One week after two young police officers were killed in the line of duty, family, friends, fellow officers and community members will lay Hunter Scheel and Emily Breidenbach to rest.

A joint visitation and funeral for Scheel and Breidenbach, who worked for the Village of Cameron and Chetek police departments, respectively, begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at Cameron High School.

The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a law enforcement procession, which is set to take place between 3:15-3:45 p.m.

Those looking to attend the visitation and/or funeral should park at the Cameron Elementary School to be bused back and forth from the high school.

Scheel, 23, and Breidenbach, 32, were killed on Saturday, April 8 while conducting a traffic stop near Cameron.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the officers pulled over a driver, now identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, based on an arrest warrant and requested welfare check.

The Wisconsin DOJ said gunfire was exchanged during the stop, and both Breidenbach and Scheel were shot and declared dead at the scene.

Perry was taken to a local hospital, where he also died.

Breidenbach was a four-year veteran of the Chetek department, where she moved after starting her career in Stoughton.

"Her father, ya'll don't know was a retired police chief from Chetek and her goal was to follow in her father's footsteps…and she was definitely on her way," Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said at a vigil for the pair on Wednesday, April 13.

Scheel had just graduated from the law enforcement academy in Dec. 2022 and signed on with Cameron PD.

"We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another," Scheel's partner Camryn Godesk wrote on her Facebook page following his death. "Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him."

Donations to the Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund can be sent to the Community of Cameron Bank:

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W. Main St.

Cameron, WI 54822

Donations for a memorial fund in honor of Emily Breidenbach can be dropped off at any Sterling Bank location, or by mailing a check payable to the City of Chetek with "Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund" in the memo line.

Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund

Sterling Bank

PO Box 106

427 Second St.

Chetek, WI 54728

