3M executive fired for 'inappropriate' conduct

The company announced Monday that Michael Vale, who was recently promoted to Group President, Chief Business and Country Officer, was fired on May 12.

A longtime 3M executive was terminated last week after the company said his "inappropriate personal conduct" violated its policies.

Monday, 3M announced that Michael Vale was fired, effective Friday, May 12, for conduct "unrelated to the company's operations and financial performance."

Vale, who was promoted to Group President, Chief Business and Country Officer in April, had been with the company for more than 30 years.

"When 3M learned of and verified the violation, it took immediate action," the company said in a statement.

As 3M searches for Vale's replacement, leaders in the company's Safety and Industrial Business, Consumer Business, and Transportation and Electronics Business will report to 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman.

The Group President, Chief Business and Country Officer role was a new position responsible for three of the company's four business groups, customer operations, country governance and emerging markets.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after 3M confirmed plans to lay off 1,100 jobs at its corporate headquarters in St. Paul. The local layoffs are part of the manufacturing company's structural reorganization plan, which includes 6,000 job cuts to its global workforce.

