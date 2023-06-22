3M to pay more than $10 billion in PFAS case

ST PAUL, Minn. — 3M has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to several public water systems around the county to resolve pollution claims related to PFAS or "forever chemicals."
According to a release from the company, a total of $10.3 billion will be provided to cities, towns, and other public water systems over a 13-year period.
"This is an important step forward for 3M, which builds on our actions that include our announced exit of PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago," said 3M chairman and CEO Mike Roman, in a statement.
The settlement comes after lawyers for cities and towns around the nation sued 3M over PFAS contamination.
Roman added that the company will stop all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.
The Maplewood-based company is facing thousands of lawsuits over PFAS contamination, according to CNBC.
3M settled with the state of Minnesota for $850 million over the company's production of PFAS, or per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, that had damaged the drinking water in the Twin Cities metro.
The health impacts of PFAS exposure are still being studied around the world. According to a Minnesota Department of Health summary, prolonged "forever chemical" exposure has been linked to liver and thyroid ailments, immune response suppression and development issues in children.
