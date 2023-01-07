41st Hmong International Freedom Festival kicks off in Saint Paul

The event will end on Sunday.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The 41st Hmong International Freedom Festival kicked off in Saint Paul Saturday.

"It's most known as the Hmong soccer tournament," said Mee Vang, president of United Hmong Family. She knows all of the festival's titles.

"I'm just really proud that St. Paul, we get to be the home of the Hmong Olympics," she said. "So that's what they really call it."

She said there are six sports played during the festival.

"I was two months old when we arrived in the United States," said Vang. "So I really grew up here and really grew up with this event."

If you missed today, don't worry, the festival concludes tomorrow night at 8.

